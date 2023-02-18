From Tarzan stories to “Avatar,” novels, movies and comic books are filled with the “white savior” trope.
You know the story: A white Westerner is the hero in a story set in a non-white land, where the white Westerner rescues the non-white people.
Eric Nguyen turns that idea on its head in the comic book spoof “White Savior.”
“In this case, the ‘outsider destined to save everyone’ is actually an idiot and the real hero is an Asian American teacher who time travels to feudal Japan and has to convince everyone not to follow the ‘white savior,’” Nguyen said.
“The comic is all about showcasing representation and diversity, and is being published by Dark Horse (‘Hellboy,’ ‘Umbrella Academy,’ first look with Netflix).
Nguyen has illustrated titles from both Marvel and DC. Here, he is the artist and writer along with co-writer Scott Burman.
The “white savior” is a drunken lout, whose plan to save the relatively peaceful people of Inoki, is to warn the brutal enemy that the Inoki are coming and will attack them in an uphill battle.
Todd, who has fallen through time and space to land in feudal Japan, knows the doomed ending to this attack.
It is a story he’s often heard from his grandfather.
The Inoki people consider Todd an idiot for warning them that listening to the Westerner will mean their destruction.
Nguyen fills the first issue with plenty of humor and action, framing the parody of the “white savior” trope. The writing and art are crisp, compelling and comic.
Nguyen blasts the “white savior” trope out of the water with satire. He uses humor to scuttle a serious issue with a story that so far does not take itself too seriously. Not an easy feat but one Nguyen handles with grace and excellent comedic timing.
The book is scheduled to be a four-issue mini-series. The first issue is out now with the second issue scheduled for release next month.
