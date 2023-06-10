Unlike the movies – at least so far, Thanos regularly disappears, dies, is turned into a statue, is trapped in inter-dimensional holding patterns, etc., in the comic books.
Then, Thanos comes back.
It’s really not that neat of a trick, given how many comic book characters have died and returned.
“Thor: The Legacy of Thanos” has the Norse god of thunder dealing with what Thanos may become in the future – an all-powerful being who wields Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, studded with Infinity Stones, as well as a powerful and mysterious dark stone.
Writer Donny Cates has haunted Thor and readers with this nightmare vision since taking over the writing chores for the monthly comic book a few years ago.
But Cates left the book just as the Thanos storyline comes to pass so Torunn Gronbekk (never has their been a more appropriately named Thor writer than this Norwegian graphic designer, artist and comic book writer) takes up writing duties for the storyline. It’s uncertain if Cates’ vision is fully realized in the collected edition “Thor: The Legacy of Thanos” or if there is more to the story concept underway in the Thor comics, but as talented as Gronbekk is, it feels like this Thanos storyline is not the epic that many readers were coming to expect these many months.
“The Legacy of Thanos” collects Thor Nos. 27-30 and the one shot issue “Thanos: Death Notes.”
That said, Gronbekk seems to have some interesting ideas for King Thor, and if nothing else, this collection serves as an introduction to what will hopefully be the start of her successful run as writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.