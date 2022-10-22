“Werewolf by Night,” the recent Marvel special on Disney+, is based on the 1970s comic book of the same title.
In the 1970s, Marvel Comics published several titles based on monsters and with horror themes: “Werewolf by Night,” “Tomb of Dracula,” “Son of Satan” and “The Monster of Frankenstein” which also titled “The Frankenstein Monster.”
“Werewolf” and “Dracula” were arguably the scarier books and each had a long healthy run with Marvel. Readers can find numerous volumes collecting “Tomb of Dracula” and given the popularity of the “Werewolf by Night” special, reprints of that title may become easier to find.
But while “Dracula” and “Werewolf” ran for years through many, many issues, Marvel’s “Frankenstein” was short lived. Only 18 issues and few appearances in comics magazines such as “Monsters Unleashed.”
Rereading the issues in “The Monster of Frankenstein” collection, the reasons why the book had a limited run are obvious.
Marvel didn’t know what to do with Frankenstein.
The run opens with a solid adaptation of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” novel. In the comics, the monster survives the novel’s ending that suggests he died or was lost on an arctic ice floe; he plunged into the deep and was frozen in suspended animation.
He awakens 100 years later, in the 19th century, still obsessed with killing any heirs to the Frankenstein name. The monster has several adventures facing angry villagers, vampires, zombies and werewolves in the late 1800s. The best run is Frankenstein monster’s meeting Dracula.
In these early issues, the monster is well spoken, educated, smart, literate. But about nine issues into the run he loses the ability to speak.
Then he loses the ability to apparently hold complex thoughts as he is again trapped in suspended animation to reawaken in the 1970s.
The smart monster seeking his creator’s descendants in 19th century Europe is much better than the mess of his rambling through late 20th century America in the last half of the title’s run.
The art is strong throughout the short run featuring work by Mike Ploog, John Buscema and Val Mayerik, etc.
Gary Friedrich creates a memorable monster and stories during his stint as writer.
Still, “The Monster of Frankenstein” is worth a stroll down memory lane for older readers though older and younger readers will likely find the overall arc of the title flighty and lacking solid direction.
