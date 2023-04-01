Dan Jurgens embarked on an intriguing storyline for Thor about 20 years ago.
For what seems like the umpteenth time, Thor has inherited Odin’s throne in Asgard.
Given the addition of the Odin power to his powers as the god of thunder, Thor decides to rule and make the rules for not only Asgard but Earth, the place he has long sworn to protect as both an individual and as an Avenger.
He will right the wrongs he finds on Earth.
Famine in areas with little water, he brings the rains to make the land arable.
People oppressed by dictators, he uses his powers and his Asgardian warriors to free them and oust the dictators.
People dying from illness, he provides Asgardian medicines, science and magic.
As Thor sets about these tasks, he gains followers who pray to him and critics who question his right to claim sovereignty anywhere and everywhere he sees fit.
In “The Mighty Thor, Lord of Asgard: Gods on Earth,” Jurgens, along with numerous artists, create a fascinating tale of Marvel Comics’ Thor as well as raising questions of the corruption of righteous power and the right to free will.
As Thor sets about to do right while claiming he has no ambition to start a new religion, he upsets political alliances, angers religious leaders as their traditional followers place their faith with Thor, risks starting wars, etc. Thor becomes consumed with his power, influence and zeal for his mission.
The story arc is one of several occasions when Thor has ascended to Asgard’s throne due to Odin dying, stepping down or declared missing. Thor has ascended the throne again in more recent pages of his monthly comic book, for example.
Though the Avengers eventually become involved in this story arc – well, Iron Man and Captain America, anyway – their lack of involvement, as well as almost no involvement from any other Marvel superheroes to curb Thor’s mission seems out of step.
After all, to assure he is available to make immediate changes on Earth, he’s moved Asgard to a position floating above New York City.
Still, “Gods on Earth” raises intriguing questions about the corruption of power and faith vs. tangible actions.
It’s a storyline worth looking for in back issues or for the collected edition available for order and possibly found rummaging through discount book stacks.
