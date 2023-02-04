The Joker’s been a lot of things.
In his 80-plus-year history with DC Comics, he’s primarily been Batman’s arch-enemy.
He’s still Batman’s top foe in the seven-issue miniseries “The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox.” But his primary role here is the Gotham City Police Department’s star witness to a crime: Who killed the Riddler?
Yep, the Joker is in the GCPD interrogation room while nearly all of the rest of the Batman’s rogues gallery is being held in police custody.
Police Commissioner James Gordon must take the Joker’s word for what happened while trying to tamp down a powder keg in his jail cells. Of course, the Joker doesn’t tell a cut-and-dry story. He has an interesting spin on events, as do a few other bad guys pulled into the interrogation room.
Writer Matthew Rosenberg and a bevy of versatile artists tell a fun and compelling Batman story with Joker in the spotlight, center stage.
After so many decades, one would think there are no new Batman stories to tell, especially ones involving the Joker. But creative teams such as Rosenberg and the artists here keep coming up with new and intriguing storylines that touch upon familiar ground with well-known characters but in unique ways.
No puzzle to solve here. This tale is a must-read for all Batman and Joker fans.
