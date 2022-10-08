Comics company encyclopedias are nothing new.
Marvel Comics and DC Comics each have encyclopedias for their respective universes and casts of characters.
Even individual characters have encyclopedias featuring supporting characters, storylines and a rogues gallery of bad guys.
Now, the Archie Universe has a 304-page encyclopedia where fans can be reminded of what’s included, what’s not and what should be.
“This encyclopedia of Archie Comics characters and universes is the be-all, end-all guide to everything in the expanded and ever-growing world of Archie Comics,” according to a statement from Archie Comics. “Sure, you may know who Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Reggie are, and maybe you even know a thing or two about Dilton, Ethel, Cheryl and Moose. But that’s still only scratching the surface of the vast library of Archie Comics characters.”
Comics encyclopedias are good for new readers seeking introductions to past storylines and characters and serve as a fun reminder for long-time fans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.