In reflecting on his and the seas victory over the land, Namor notes, “It turns out, all I had to do was wait.”
For years, Namor the Sub-Mariner has been hero, anti-hero and villain in Marvel Comics. He’s one of Marvel’s earliest characters, created back in the World War II era, along with Captain America, back before Aquaman was created a few months later, back before Marvel was even called Marvel.
And like the Avengers brought back Captain America, nearly two decades after World War II, into the 1960s Marvel era, the Fantastic Four discovered Namor wandering lost and amnesiac 20 years later, introducing him to new readers, again, in the 1960s.
Namor’s primary motive has been seeking revenge against the “surface dwellers” for how often people and nations have mistreated his underwater kingdom of Atlantis. He used his own super strength and behemoths below the waters to periodically wage war on the nations of mankind.
Moviegoers will meet a new variation of Namor this coming week with the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” How this cinematic ideation of Prince Namor, known as the Sub-Mariner in the comics, will play out remains to be seen.
As does his latest comic book, “Namor The Submariner: Conquered Shores.”
Marvel released the first issue last month.
The premise: It’s a century from now. Land is scarce on Earth. The majority of the planet is underwater. Severe climate change and a war with the alien Krees have sunk the continents.
Namor is still alive. Still powerful. His kingdom vast. More vast than just Atlantis. He is king of the world.
It’s promising. Writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Pasqual Ferry have a good feel for the character who we find in a new situation.
If the first issue is any indication, readers may want to dive deep into this series.
