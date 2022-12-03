For the uninitiated, Maestro in Marvel Comics is the Hulk.
He is a future Hulk with the green-skinned strength but the cranium power of the brilliant nuclear physicist Dr. Bruce Banner.
Oh, and a brutal cruel streak from underlying issues with his abusive father and the ruthless strategic/political savvy of his one-time father-in-law, Gen. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.
Essentially, the aging Hulk becomes a dictator, ruling a future, dystopian world with a gamma-powered fist.
Writer Peter David created the Maestro version of Hulk during his long tenure scripting “The Incredible Hulk” comics but he never answered questions such as how did the world powers topple and the Maestro rise to power?
Thirty years after creating the Maestro version in the “Future Imperfect” storyline in the “The Incredible Hulk,” David returned to the character with a trilogy of “Maestro” mini-series: “Symphony in a Gamma Key,” “War and Pax” and the recently published collected miniseries “World War M.”
And all three miniseries combine to answer all of those long, lingering questions.
In the first story, readers learn that Hercules was the first maestro until Hulk beat him, took his realm and his Maestro name.
In the second book, the Pantheon – another set of super-powered characters created by Peter David during his long “Incredible Hulk” run – takes center stage.
In the final book, “World War M,” Maestro faces the Abomination and Namor in a battle for vengeance and dominance.
And what’s more fun, David takes the story right to the point of “Future Imperfect.”
The “Maestro” series has been a welcome return for David, a one-time Hulk maestro and an amazing journey into another aspect of the ever-evolving Hulk.
