A few weeks after publishing the collected issues of its recent “King Conan” miniseries, Marvel has begun releasing massive collections of its past “King Conan” comics from the 1980s as well as the more recent “King Conan” tales originally published by Dark Horse Comics.
These books have been out of print for decades and years respectively.
“King Conan Chronicles: Phantoms and Phoenixes” is 445 pages of the latter stories.
The collection features several writers and artists. Some original material and some adaptations of stories by Robert E. Howard, who penned Conan short stories for pulp magazines nearly 100 years ago.
The adaptations include “The Scarlet Citadel” and “The Phoenix on the Sword.” Both of these Howard stories were also adapted decades ago by Marvel Comics’ “Savage Sword of Conan.” But these are different adaptations of the same stories and worth a visit by long-time Conan fans as well as newcomers.
These Conan tales bear a closer resemblance to the attitude shown in the recent “King Conan” miniseries. As an adventurer, Conan always wanted a crown but, now that he’s won it, he misses the freedom of his younger days.
Dark Horse published other King Conan tales so a second “King Conan Chronicles” collection is possible. Given the sudden push to distribute these royal barbarian tales, it’s possible they will be available sooner rather than later.
