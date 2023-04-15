Keith Haring rose to prominence in international art circles in the 1980s. His work stemmed from the graffiti/street art of the era, first becoming signposts in New York subways then recognizable pieces worldwide that sold for small fortunes in art galleries.
He communicated through simple shapes or rather shapes that acted as symbols, easily understandable no matter the viewer’s language.
The “radiant baby” symbol became his signature.
Artist/writer Paolo Parisi creates a graphic novel biography about the artist with the hard-cover “Keith Haring: The Story of His Life.”
Prestel, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, presents “Keith Haring” as part of two biographical prestige comic books about modern artists. The other is “Banksy: A Graphic Novel” by writer Francesco Matteuzzi and artist Marco Maraggi.
Given the unknown identity of the artist Banksy, the creative team had to take a novel approach to telling that story. “Keith Haring” is more in line with a traditional biography but told through the word-and-picture format of a comic book. There is research, quotes and the childhood to death story of Haring, who was only 31 when he died in 1990.
Haring was artist as activist, using his prestige and his talents to raise international awareness of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.
The book makes full use of the comic book format to tell Haring’s story in a creative and involving way. The book uses a coloring technique of flat primary colors that is suited for the subject matter but often detracts from the drawings.
“Keith Haring” is a well-told, well-illustrated biography, a learning experience and a creative experience within two covers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.