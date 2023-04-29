Batman plans.
The old comic book adage is that Batman can beat anyone if he has enough time to plan. There’s even the conundrum, can Batman beat Batman? Arguably, the answer is Batman cannot beat Batman since each Batman would continue preparing to stop and beat the other Batman, ad infinitum.
“JLA: The Tower of Babel” is one of the earliest looks at Batman’s contingency plans to stop each of his fellow Justice League of America colleagues.
If Superman goes berserk or is absolutely corrupted by his absolute power, Batman has a plan ready to stop him. Same with Aquaman, Plastic Man, the Flash, Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter, etc.
It’s one thing to have these plans but it’s something else entirely if someone steals those plans and uses them against the JLA. and if the JLA doesn’t know about the plans until the plans are being used against them.
That’s the prime premise behind “The Tower of Babel.”
A super villain uses these plans to implement the plan of reducing the world’s languages to gibberish. What happens when the world can’t communicate and the JLA feels betrayed by one of its own?
Though several years old, this is still a great tale by writer Mark Waid and artist Howard Porter.
Plan to give it a look.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.