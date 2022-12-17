One dual running theme of the latest incarnation of the X-Men is resurrection and immortality.
Not only have the Marvel mutants founded a sovereign nation to protect them and their best interests, they have created a way to resurrect themselves whenever a member dies or is killed in action.
Given nationhood and their secret of resurrection, as well as other policies, the mutants are governed by the Quiet Council of a dozen powerful mutants, such as Professor Charles Xavier, Emma Frost, etc.
“Immortal X-Men,” the latest in another growing number of X titles, focuses on the political maneuvers of the Quiet Council and the resurrection concept.
A lot has been happening in the X books during the past few years and a lot keeps happening, especially as more artist-writer teams introduce additional X titles.
“Immortal X-Men” seems like a good place for new readers to jump on board.
Writer Kieron Gillen picks up the threads of what’s been happening in other X books but takes the time and makes the effort to recap what’s been happening and brings new readers up to speed.
“Immortal X-Men” has the potential of being one of the most fun and interesting of the current onslaught of X books while keeping the storytelling in context for readers of all of the X books, readers of some of the X books or readers of none of the other X books.
“Immortal X-Men” marks the spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.