With Marvel’s mutants discovering the secret of resurrection through a combination of cloning and regularly downloading brainwaves, all of the X-characters are arguably immortal.
But some have been immortal longer than others.
The storyline in “Immortal X-Men” Volume 2 (collecting monthly issues No. 7-10) follows some of the Marvel mutants who were immortal before mutant resurrection was the norm.
This collection includes an interesting issue that visits Mystique as Sherlock Holmes and Mr. Sinister as Jack the Ripper in a romp set in late 1800s England.
From there, Sinister attempts to assassinate members of the Quiet Council, the ruling representatives of the mutant nation of Krakoa – a council which includes Mr. Sinister. Here, as he is repeatedly killed trying to carry out his mission, Sinister hotwires his way into the “immortality” of Moira MacTaggart’s reincarnated representations through various phases of the X-Men’s lives and careers.
Writer Kieron Gillen weaves deep into the storylines of Marvel’s X-books from the past handful of years to create an intriguing story arc in what seems to be an ever-deepening and expanding array of Marvel mutant titles. One that concludes with even more intriguing, and sinister, ramifications to come.
All of the X-books are interrelated these days. Each X-book even contains a list for where the issue in hand relates to other Marvel mutant books published that month. It’s an extensive checklist. Readers can read and follow “Immortal X-Men” without reading any other X-books but the more X-books read, the more sense “IX” and any of the other X-books make.
Readers almost need to be immortal and possibly independently wealthy to read and purchase all of the X-titles. Even though a subscription to the Marvel Unlimited app will reduce the cost, one must have plenty of time on one’s side to keep up with all of the titles.
That said, readers who haven’t read any X-books or Marvel mutant books in the past five years will likely be lost jumping straight into “Immortal X-Men,” or any of the other X-books. Some of the nuances will be lost on readers who do regularly read several but not all of the X-books.
Immortality would come in handy in keeping up with all of the available X-books each month.
