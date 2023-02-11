“Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had a version of the Illuminati. With a few of the same members from the comics and some straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Not that it mattered much on film. The Scarlet Witch wiped them out within minutes.
In the comic books, the Illuminati found a stronger foundation and became a cornerstone of Marvel actions here and there for several years.
The comics Illuminati membership included Iron Man/Tony Stark of the Avengers, Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men, Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, Dr. Stephen Strange, master of the mystic arts, Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans, and Namor the Submariner, king of Atlantis.
Tony Stark proposes the idea that these groups work together in the future so they are not working at cross-purposes against mutual threats, such as Earth getting caught in the crossfire of the Kree/Skrull War. The proposal narrows down to the gathered individuals working together, secretly, making monumental decisions for their groups and all mankind behind the scenes.
Stark also invites the Black Panther/T’Challa, king of Wakanda, to join but the Black Panther rejects the idea, seeing the formation of a secret group making covert decisions as being just as dangerous a threat to Earth as any menace they have already faced.
In the “Illuminati” miniseries, which can be found in one volume collecting all six issues, writer Brian Michael Bendis places the group behind the scenes of several Marvel epics, from the Kree/Skrull War to the Beyonder to Civil War and more. As the blurb on the book reads: “This shadowy cabal has been manipulating events behind the scenes for years.”
Bendis is partnered with several artists on the miniseries, which gives the book a feel of dealing with several years-spanning events within its six issues.
Events include the Illuminati deciding to end the Hulk’s threat to Earth by sending him into space, leading to the Planet Hulk and World War Hulk storylines.
The group opts to take the Infinity Gems off the cosmic table by collecting them all, then dividing their keeping among themselves. A move which prompts a powerful scene where the Watcher reprimands Reed Richards for his unmitigated arrogance.
It is this arrogance that seems to motivate the Illuminati. Each of their plans will have disastrous results.
Their individual hubris makes it difficult for them to get along as a team and often leads to fractures as they butt heads on how to deal with each situation.
“Illuminati” was first published more than 15 years ago but it’s still a riveting read for any long-time Marvel fans or anyone wanting to better understand the significance of the similar group (and its quick defeat) in the Dr. Strange movie released last year.
