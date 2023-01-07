The holidays are over but that doesn’t mean readers can’t still enjoy a little holiday cheer or holiday terror.
Archie Comics has found a new niche with its line of horror comics ... that often wrap into the Archie multiverse.
“Happy Horror Days” is a one-shot comic book that’s part of the Archie Horror “Chilling Adventures Presents ...” family.
“Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring not even a ... werewolf?! The holidays look a little different in Riverdale this year — Santa’s nowhere in sight but Krampus is on the rampage,” according to press materials from Archie Comics. “Who can take him down? Why only someone who can meet his match and that someone’s best friend/monster hunter. That’s right, WereJug returns to do battle with the horned and hoofed holiday beast with Betty Cooper in his corner. Then, we dive into the true story of the Icelandic yule cat, Jólakötturinn, and her master — Sheila Wu?! Finally, Reggie meets a nice girl that he takes to the holiday dance — but things aren’t as they seem when she systematically dismantles Reggie’s life.
“The holidays are horrifying in this special horror anthology that reunites the team of Jughead: the Hunger!”
Yes, there’s a version of Jughead, Archie’s hamburger-eating pal, that is a werewolf and has his own series with the tongue-in-cheek title “the Hunger.”
It’s a fun anthology series even if Christmas ... and Halloween ... have come and gone.
