Dr. Doom usually works against the Fantastic Four and the FF is usually trying to stop Victor Von Doom.
In “Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Part II,” the FF and Doom work together to save not only Earth but the universe.
And Doom must vanquish then win over to his side the universe’s ultimate warrior.
Meanwhile, Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic, faces a ticking life clock as he is imbued with the all-knowing power of a Watcher, increasing even his formidable brainpower and stretching his already pliable Mr. Fantastic skull into the globular proportions of the Watchers.
And the rest of the FF and several cosmic allies maneuver to keep everything together long enough for Watcher Reed, Doom and the mighty Cormorant to save the universe ... and reality.
Lots of fun and interesting touches here. For example, the combination of Galactus dressed in the Asgardian armor of the Destroyer.
After four years at the writer helm, Dan Slott wraps his run on the FF with a bang while tying up several loose ends from throughout his remarkable 48 issues: Franklin Richards depleted omni-powers ... the Human Torch’s being stuck on a perpetual nova-level “flame on” for the past year ... along with other threads in Slott’s FF plotting.
“Reckoning War” restores the Watcher in a big way, reinvents Galactus and brings the FF back together as a family.
Then, it all restarts again with the next issues, with a new creative team ready to chronicle new adventures of Marvel’s first family.
