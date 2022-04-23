"Eternals" is arguably the most argued-about Marvel movie produced so far.
The Eternals are super-powered immortals who have lived secretly on Earth since the dawn of time. Their charge: Protect the planet and humanity from the Deviants.
The film features several previously unknown characters to movie audiences. Some people found the movie too convoluted, or provided too little time to properly introduce so many characters, or not enough action, or too disconnected from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Others found these same characteristics as reasons to celebrate the movie. It is off-beat, different, even poetic.
So, is the current version of the "Eternals" comic book.
Jack Kirby created the Eternals several decades ago. Along with Stan Lee, Kirby is the co-creator of Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor, the Avengers, etc. He is also a co-creator of Captain America. He created characters for DC Comics, too.
Even with the magic and track record of Kirby, "Eternals" never garnered a huge following which has allowed other creators a wide palette in reinterpreting the characters.
Neil Gaiman brought his perspective to the characters in a mini-series several years ago.
Writer Kieron Gillen, artist Esad Ribic and colorist Matthew Wilson give stunning life to the current run of "Eternals."
"Only Death is Eternal" is the first collection of their monthly run on "Eternals." It serves as a great introduction to anyone unfamiliar with the Eternals' eternal battle against the Deviants on Earth as well as a wonderful twist on the plot and characters for long-time fans.
Even fans of the movie may find this version of "Eternals" better than the film. Gillen, Ribic and Wilson breathe vitality, grandeur and power into "Eternals." They pit them against a massive Marvel bad guy by tossing in Thanos from the start of the run. And they engage readers with a mystery that comes to an initial resolution within this first story arc.
Eternals are back. Long may they reign.
