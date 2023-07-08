Writer Greg Pak picks up where he left off in “Darth Vader: The Shadow’s Shadow” with “The Return of the Handmaidens.”
Sabe, a former handmaiden to Padme Amidala, had sworn to assassinate Darth Vader, believing he was the cause of the princess’ death.
Now, Sabe knows Vader’s secret – he was Anakin Skywalker, Amidala’s love whom she died believing still had good inside of him. Sabe fights by Vader’s side in the faith that there is still good within him.
Still, Vader does plenty to shake that faith, especially as he brings Sabe to the malevolent Emperor who knows all of Vader’s and her secrets.
Then, Sabe must work with Vader as he hunts down a pirate who threatens revolution in the Empire. All while Sabe’s fellow handmaidens arrive on the scene.
“Return of the Handmaidens” collects the monthly “Darth Vader” comic, issues No. 28-32.
The story arc also serves as a reminder that the various “Darth Vader” series remain some of the best “Star Wars” stories available in comics, books, television or film.
Pak continues to mine smart plots and deeper characterizations from Vader and a revolving supporting cast.
Luke Ross provides sensational art, capturing the grandeur that audiences expect from “Star Wars” stories as well as a gritty authenticity that brings the sleek designs of the Empire to life in various situations and climates.
“Handmaidens” is a good reason to return to “Darth Vader.” Though read “The Shadow’s Shadow” first.
