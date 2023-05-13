Captain America regularly inspires creators to not only explore the Star-Spangled hero but to examine the state of the nation.
“Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” explores the American Dream, provides plenty of action and is a taut political thriller.
Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly teamed with artist Carmen Carnero pack a mighty punch on several levels with this latest Captain America title. It is a moving read and it looks great.
“Revolution” collects the first six issues of “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.”
Here, Steve Rogers is trying to reconnect with his roots – a 104-year-old man, touching base with a handful of surviving World War II vets, a move into the apartment where he lived as a boy, connecting with his neighbors and the old neighborhood.
As Captain America, he must reach back to his origins as a Super Soldier. He learns his red, white and blue shield is not the symbol he has always believed it to be.
Instead of the American flag and a symbol of liberty to all, it is the logo of a power-hungry cabal.
Bucky/the Winter Soldier and an ageless Peggy Carter are somehow connected to the group behind Cap’s shield. Will they turn on Captain America? Will Captain America prevail to define the meaning of his shield and find the connection between himself and the idea of America?
“Sentinel of Liberty” has it all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.