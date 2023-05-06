A Blue Beetle movie is scheduled for release this summer and DC Comics will tag along with the big screen production by presenting a new comic book series.
“A new ‘Dawn of DC’ Blue Beetle ongoing comic book series will launch out of the final issue of writer Josh Trujillo and artists Adrian Gutiérrez, Wil Quintana and Lucas Gattoni’s ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ six-issue mini-series, on sale today,” according to a statement from DC Comics. “The first story arc of DC’s new Blue Beetle comic book series, due to hit comic shops in September, will be titled ‘Scarab War’ and will team Trujillo back up with artists Gutiérrez, Quintana and Gattoni.”
Blue Beetle has undergone many changes through the years – and many comics companies.
Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski created the character in Fox Comics. Charlton Comics then published the character’s adventures. This lasted periodically through the late 1930s through the early 1970s.
Dan Garret was the Fox Comics Blue Beetle powered by a vitamin then a scarab.
Ted Kord was the Charlton Blue Beetle. When DC acquired the rights to the character in the early 1980s, the company kept Ted Kord and the Charlton look for the Blue Beetle.
Kord had his own title but gained a cult fan following as part of a comedic duo with Booster Gold in a tongue-in-cheek run of “Justice League.”
The Ted Kord/Blue Beetle died in the run up to DC’s “Infinite Crisis” mega-series.
Jaime Reyes became the latest Blue Beetle when he discovered the scarab can bestow a battle suit for its possessor.
Jaime Reyes is part of the DC Universe and is the hero in the upcoming movie and the new comic series.
“Jaime Reyes’ graduation is over but his new life in Palmera City and as the Blue Beetle has only just begun,” according to the DC statement. “With two new beetles to train in Dynastes and Nitida, Jaime has his hands full navigating being a leader. Thankfully, he has Paco and Brenda by his side as they settle in at Palmera State University. But what lurks in the shadows of Blue Beetle’s new home and what does it mean for the Blue Beetle legacy?”
“Blue Beetle: Graduation Day” will collect all six issues in a trade paperback edition available Aug. 1.
