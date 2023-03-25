After entering a complex, often confusing world such as the X-Men titles over in Marvel, it’s good to touch base with the primal force and familiarity in storytelling that is Batman.
“Batman: Killing Time” features familiar villains such as Catwoman, the Riddler, the Penguin (the Joker is thankfully sidelined here) and introduces new bad guys such as the wonderful The Help.
Even when the plot reaches back thousands of years into Greek mythology and theatre, the story telling is crisp and clean.
Granted, writer Tom King knows how to tell a Batman story. He was the regular writer for the monthly “Batman” series for several years and has penned a few Batman mini-series ever since his regular run ended.
The art by David Marquez is superb – bold but intricately detailed.
“Batman: Killing Time” was originally a six-issue mini-series that has now been collected in one edition.
Catwoman and the Riddler rob Bruce Wayne of a priceless artifact which has survived through centuries of turmoil, drama and trouble – and creates more of the same for the Batman and his foes.
“Batman: Killing Time” is a great way to kill an hour or so on a rainy Sunday night or any other time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.