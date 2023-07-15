Sean Murphy has created a dynamic franchise with his more mature audience take on Batman and Gotham City.
“Batman Beyond the White Knight” is the third “White Knight” mini-series in the DC Black Label imprint, following “Batman: White Knight” and “Batman: Curse of the White Knight.”
“Beyond” opens up the possibility of a full “White Knight” Batman universe, with its own share of Robins ranging from Jason Todd/Red Hood as a prison commander to Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing as a private police commander and others, Barbara Gordon, the former Batgirl now in her father’s one-time role as Gotham police commissioner, as well as a bevy of new characters.
Bruce Wayne is old and in prison. His identity as Batman known. The Joker is dead but his reformed personality has been harvested into an algorithm that helps, haunts and taunts the unmasked Bruce Wayne. Harley Quinn has two children and is in a marriage of convenience with Bruce.
Gotham is run by Derek Powers, a former Wayne business partner, who is using Wayne tech to build a Batman-styled private police force to create a state of martial law in Gotham.
Powers uses a young man to steal and use Bat-technology that had been in development – introducing the “Batman Beyond” suit and character to the “White Knight” storyline.
Murphy is a talented writer/artist. He’s struck gold with his new take on Batman. This “White Knight” run includes side issues of “White Knight Presents: Red Hood.”
“Beyond” concludes in a way that would allow for more of this alternative Batman and/or his Bat-Family.
