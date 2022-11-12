Richard Corben was a groundbreaking illustrator and comic book artist.
Legendary doesn’t quite cover it.
For the mass public, Corben’s best-known work is the cover of Meatloaf’s iconic “Bat Out of Hell” album.
He was a regular artist in “Heavy Metal” magazine, known for heavily muscled dudes, buxom women and nightmarish monsters. and was an early innovator in the graphic novel.
He was considered an underground comic book artist, mostly. Mostly working with characters he created, in terms that didn’t fit nicely into mainstream comics.
But in 2001, Corben lent his art to gritty writer Brian Azzarello’s script to create a violent take on Marvel Comics’ Hulk.
It ran under Marvel’s “Startling Stories,” with the bold warning of “Violent Content.”
That warning is no joke.
“Banner” is an apocalyptic look at the dual personalities of Hulk and alter ego Bruce Banner.
In most Marvel Comics, the Hulk shows up, destroys a town, everyone is personally and physically fine while the town is in ruins.
Not in Corben’s world.
Casualties, high death counts, grievous injuries are left in the Hulk’s wake.
Dr. Leonard Samson, often a super-powered, calming voice of reason in Hulk comics, has a cruel Machiavellian streak here.
Hulk wants to destroy Banner. Banner wants to destroy himself to stop Hulk.
Azzarello writes a powerful story. Corben tells a powerful story in pictures. It’s a treat seeing his three-dimensional work applied to Hulk.
This is not a Hulk for the kids. But older comics readers and Corben fans will want to find “Banner.”
