I want to like Jason Aaron’s “Avengers” run. After all, for more than four years, I’ve followed every issue of the title under the writer’ helm. I loved Aaron’s groundbreaking run on “Thor.”
But even reading every issue of “The Avengers,” at least in collected editions, there are times when elements seem missing from various storylines. It’s like in the old days of reading comics, month by month, and picking up a random issue of a title from the comics rack. The story had often started in a missed previous issue so the plot had to be pieced together.
Same feeling here with the exception no issues have been missed. The storyline is either connected to some other “Avengers” title, which are growing it seems monthly, or part of some unknown mega-crossover event.
In “The Death Hunters,” the 10th collection in Aaron’s run, the Avengers are dealing with an army of cyborg Deathloks traveling from planet to planet in the multiverse, as well as a villain team of Doom Supreme, a young Thanos, a Ghost Goblin, etc., while Namor the Submariner and Jane Foster’s Valkyrie team up with the Avengers. Thor deals with parental issues based on a claim that Phoenix is his mother, etc.
It’s a fun ride but a mish-mash of understanding what’s happening, why and what’s already taken place somewhere else.
All that said, I’ll likely be on board again in a few months when the next “Avengers” collection is released.
