In the past few years, “Avengers” comics have stretched back a million years.
The first Avengers teamed up in prehistoric times to face threats to the Earth. The first Avengers included Odin, past incarnations of the Phoenix, Black Panther, Iron Fist, Ghost Rider, etc.
Now, the modern Avengers are lost in time, dealing with various Avenger incarnations throughout various eras of the past.
In the story arc “History’s Mightiest Heroes,” the Avengers face the Solider Supreme – a sorta mix between Dr. Strange and DumDum Dugan-type fighting in World War II, the Ghost Ronin of ancient Japan, the Reno Phoenix and Starbrand Kid in the Old West.
This is the funnest Avengers romp in a long while. The Avengers lost in time has several twists and turns – as well as an unrelated Hawkeye solo in the middle of this collection.
Readers should be warned that this story arc does not conclude in this collection. But that’s OK – more fun next time.
