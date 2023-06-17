After some dark, heavy, brooding reading, something lighter and brighter is in order.
The one-shot “Archie & Friends: Hot Summer Movies” is just the ticket.
In a spoof of the upcoming “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” opening June 30, Archie Comics presents this tale that places Jughead Jones in the Indiana Jones spot.
“In ‘Riverdale Jones and the Burger of Density,’ hero burgerologist (it’s a real job, trust us!) Riverdale Jones is deep in the heart of the rainforest to discover the most delicious, exotic burger recipe,” according to a statement from Archie Comics. “Join our hungry hero Jughead, with his faithful pet, Hot Dog, by his side, in this fun and adventure-filled riff on Indiana Jones just in time for the new movie.”
And it is fun, a fun 32-page read that will take your mind off those grim stories and prep fans for one last swing into the life of Indiana Jones in a few weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.