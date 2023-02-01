VALDOSTA — Just because it’s February doesn’t mean it’s too late to pick up a Colson Printing Calendar 2023.
It features works from 13 local and regional artists selected from entries in the 2022 Spring Into Art show at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Colson has been making art selections for its calendar during the annual Spring Into Art exhibits for several years. In addition to the show’s awarding prizes, being chosen for the calendar has become a prestigious honor for participating artists.
Calendar judges selected 13 works for the calendar, one for the cover and one for each month.
Some of the artists’ names and styles will be familiar to area art patrons because the artists are either from here or have participated in numerous local shows.
Artists include Mary Vanlandingham of Nashville and Joey Howard of Valdosta.
The calendar also features works from out-of-town artists who participate in Spring Into Art.
The calendar is an annual representation of the two-dimensional art, both paintings and photographs, that appeared in the Spring Into Art show.
The 2023 calendar also remembers Wally Colson, the print company’s founder, who passed away last November.
The 2023 Colson Calendar is available at Colson Printing Company and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
