VALDOSTA — Six Valdosta, Lowndes County and charter school teachers were recently awarded Colquitt EMC’s Bright Ideas Grants.
Joy Cowart, Lowndes Middle and High School teacher, earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her winning project, “Picture This: Building Literacy Through Illustrated Children’s Literature,” Colquitt EMC representatives said.
Sallas Mahone Elementary School teacher Mary Corbin earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her winning project, “Mobile STEM Lab.”
-Sallas Mahone Elementary School teacher Jennifer Griffith earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her winning project, “Remaking Literacy.”
Sallas Mahone Elementary School teacher Arlene Manning earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her winning project, “Bringing Legos to Life with STEM!”
Sallas Mahone Elementary School teacher Carl Parker earned a Bright Ideas Grant for his winning project, “Building Good Teammates.”
Scintilla Charter Academy teacher Sydney Leger earned a Bright Ideas Grant for her winning project, “Escape Room Engagement.”
Colquitt EMC began sponsoring the Bright Ideas Grants to support teachers with funding to put their creative ideas into action. Funding for the grants comes from the cooperative’s unclaimed capital credit fund.
This year, Colquitt EMC awarded more than $17,750 to teachers across its service territory.
Colquitt EMC is a member-owned electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 47,000 members in Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth counties.
