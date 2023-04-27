VALDOSTA — De’Andre Boykins and Katherine "Kate" Godwin are two of more than 120 Valdosta High School graduating seniors who participated in College Signing Day.
Valdosta High School hosted its annual college and military signing day Tuesday, April 25. With more than 40 colleges and all branches of the military, it was the largest College Signing Day in school history.
More than 122 graduating seniors signed their certificates of intent to attend their post-secondary choice. According to the district, 18 will be attending out-of-state colleges or universities, and 17 will be enlisting into the armed forces.
Boykins continues his journey as a Wildcat, by attending Fort Valley State University. He said the choice was made solely on the love and support he received from his visit to the campus.
“I chose to attend an HBCU (Historically Black College or University) because the environment felt like home from my first visit to the many calls, texts and all the love I received from recruiters and students,” Boykins said.
Aaliyah Wilkerson, FVSU associate director of admissions marketing, said, “We provide a family-oriented environment on our campus which reflects in our recruiting process.
“We truly display what it means to be a Wildcat, which is why we are the number one public HBCU in the state of Georgia.”
Godwin will be attending Clemson University, where she hopes to enter the school of nursing.
“I really loved the atmosphere and the programs that they had available," Godwin said. "It made my decision of where to attend college easy.”
Valdosta City Schools Intern Superintendent Dr. Alvin Hudson said, “We are extremely proud of each and every one of you. As you take the next step remember the best is yet to come, stay focused and continue to work hard. We wish you the best success.”
Dr. Janice Richardson, VHS principal, said, “Signing day is just the beginning. You will be faced with many challenges but I have no doubt you are up for the challenge because you have already shown that you have what it takes.”
Joining the excitement and pride for the students were the parents, guardians, grandparents and other family members that filled the stands in VHS gym and cheered for each student as they stood to be recognized.
