VALDOSTA – Sewer discharge spilled onto city roads following the collapse of a main line.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the City of Valdosta received notification from a local business about a possible overflow at the 1800 block of East Park Avenue, city officials confirmed this week.
Central Lines utility crews were immediately dispatched to the location to investigate the complaint. While investigating the issue, city staff located a collapsed 20” sewer main near Highway 84 and Blanchard Road.
“A local underground utility contractor was engaged and has mobilized to the site to install a bypass to restore normal sewage flow in the main (in progress) and assist city crews in repairing the collapsed sewer main,” city officials added.
“City environmental staff began investigating upstream locations and checking manholes along the city’s sewer main and utilities easement for possible spills because of the low-lying area.”
After a preliminary investigation, which is ongoing, a spill was identified in an area along the city’s sanitary sewer easement in the general vicinity of East Park Avenue. City staff and the local contractor are still engaged and working on the repairs.
Georgia Environmental Protection Division was apprised of the situation and current details of the event and response. Mud Creek Water Pollution Control Plant was notified early and is monitoring inflow and processes, city officials said.
Sharah Denton, city public information officer, said the city will continue its ongoing efforts to improve and upgrade the sewer system infrastructure.
