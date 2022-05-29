VALDOSTA – Crossing guards across Valdosta were honored last week with Patricia Coleman named Crossing Guard of the Year.
Coleman has been a crossing guard for more than 40 years.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason presented Coleman with a $100 check for her dedicated service to student safety.
“On behalf of Valdosta City Schools and all of our boys and girls, we thank you for all that you do. I know some days it gets tough but you continue to remain professional,” Cason said.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan presented the Crossing Guard of the Year award to Coleman.
She said it was not hard to stand behind the city schools recommendation to award Coleman.
Manahan honored other crossing guards and parking enforcement in attendance for their time served.
“I enjoy this every year, it gives me a chance to thank each of you for all that you do,” Manahan said. “We could not do this without each of you and we thank you all for everything you do.”
Cmdr. Robert Renfore thanked all of the crossing guards and parking enforcement for their hard work, dedication and professionalism.
Brenda Keller, Greenleaf director of clinical services, said, “Thank you for allowing us to host the breakfast and awards annually. A special thank you to each of you (crossing guards) as you work to protect our children.”
Alongside Coleman, three other crossing guards and parking enforcement officials received awards and recognitions including:
– Crossing Guard Diane Lowe recognized for 10 years of service.
– Parking Enforcement Officer Sheila Mitchell recognized for 20 years of service.
– Parking Enforcement Officer Marline Hayes was awarded for Parking Enforcement of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.