VALDOSTA — Brooke Cochran of Coffee County has been chosen to represent Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the 2023 annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education Student of the Year.
EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs, college officials said in a statement.
The award was announced at a reception sponsored by the Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Sunset Farms. It was the 26th annual event to honor an adult education student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
“The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia, an umbrella organization that brings all sectors of a community together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available,” college officials said in a statement. “It also seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs.”
Cochran was nominated by Sandra Scurry, adult education instructor. At the reception, Cochran shared her winning speech about her journey to the adult education program at Wiregrass. She has graduated from high school twice. She received her regular high school diploma, but because she was home-schooled both she and her mom felt it would be best if she also obtained her GED, college officials said.
On April 18, she faced her fears and re-tested for her GED math.
“Math was the only subject I did not pass on the first attempt,” she said. “I could do all the work in class but testing anxiety hit me like a freight train every time I sat down to test.”
Test anxiety is nothing new for Cochran, she has battled this ever since middle school and even described it as a monstrous hurdle. Months have passed since her re-test last April and she shares she passed and has earned her GED. She is enrolled as a college student in general studies at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College with dreams to become a speech pathologist one day.
The finalists, including the winner, are Brooke Cochran (Coffee County) nominated by Sandra Scurry, Kinely Frazier (Ben Hill County), Jordan Jolly (Berrien County) and Gitthaim Melendez (Lowndes County).
The adult education program at Wiregrass is accepting new students. The program’s basic skills classes are free and available at sites throughout the college’s 11-county service area.
To learn more, email adulteducationservices@wiregrass.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.