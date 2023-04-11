ATLANTA — The clock is ticking on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis who must decide within three weeks whether she will take the next step toward prosecuting former President Donald J. Trump for election interference.
Trump is not only seeking to throw out the findings of a Special Purpose Grand Jury investigating criminal interference in the 2020 Georgia presidential election but he also wants Willis barred from any future investigations.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has given Willis until May 1 to respond to motion filed by Trump's legal team.
Trump is seeking to quash the findings of the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury that Willis had put in place to investigate possible criminal interference the 2020 general election.
The 26-member special grand jury report has recommended that Willis seek indictments against witnesses who they believe lied during testimony on 2020 election interference.
The grand jury said he received testimony from or involving 75 witnesses during its seven-month investigation, according to the limited portions of the report that have been publicly released.
Among other things, the investigation has centered around a recorded phone call following the 2020 election where Trump is heard pressing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,870 votes, which would have given him the victory in Georgia, surpassing President Joe Biden’s total.
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows called Raffensperger’s office at least 18 times to set up the call, according to information revealed at a June hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, which stemmed from Trump and his allies’s claims of election fraud.
Trump’s March 20 to motion the Fulton County Superior Court also requests another judge — other than McBurney — preside over the case, claiming that McBurney misjudged the law by not disqualifying Willis from the entire investigation when he ruled in July 2022 that Willis couldn’t pursue charges against Burt Jones, Georgia’s current lieutenant governor.
Jones was allegedly one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely asserting Trump won the state and claimed to be the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, according to the Associated Press.
Willis was disqualified from seeking charges against Jones due to a conflict of interest. The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, a nonpartisan association of Georgia district attorneys, would be able to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate those claims against Jones.
After he was indicted and arraigned April 4 in New York in connection with falsifying business records in a hush money case involving adult film actor Stormy Daniels, Trump lashed out against investigations he is facing, including allegations he attempted to interfere in the Georgia 2020 presidential election.
During the speech live streamed from his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump said his 2020 call to Raffensperger was an “absolutely perfect” phone call. He said lawyers were also on the call.
“Nobody said, ‘Sir, you shouldn’t say that’ — there were many people on the phone — or hung up in disgust because of something I inappropriately said,” Trump said. “Because nothing was said wrong. In fact, at the end of the call, we agreed to continue our conversation about election fraud, specifically in Georgia.”
“This fake case was brought on to interfere with the 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately,” added Trump, who has announced his plans to run again for president in 2024.
Trump continued ranting against the Georgia probe in his speech by calling Willis, who is Black, a racist.
Trump has also called Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg — who issued the 34-count New York indictment — a racist.
According to The Associated Press, Willis, as part of her investigation, is looking into Trump’s phone calls with Georgia officials; more than a dozen Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump as the winner; and the alleged copying of data and software from election equipment in Coffee County by a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies.
Jack White, U.S. special counsel, is also overseeing completely separate federal investigations into Trump’s involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice involving classified documents at his property.
When contacted by CNHI this week, Willis's office declined to comment on when a conclusion and decision on possible charges will be announced.
