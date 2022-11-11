Car Club hosts annual show (copy)

Car line at a past South Georgia Classic Car Club show. 

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Classic Car Club has scheduled its Fall Classic for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Five Points Shopping Center. 

There will be food vendors, music, door prizes, organizers said in a statement, along with plenty of vintage vehicles. 

Best of show, best paint, best interior, Top 20 prizes awarded. Registration, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Awards held at 1 p.m. Entry fee $25; show only $10. 

For more information, call (229) 834-2706.

