VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Cadet Squadron, GA-419, of the Georgia Wing, Civil Air Patrol held its annual Cadet Ball recently.
The Cadet Ball included its inaugural awards program recognizing both senior and cadet member achievements for 2020, squadron members said in a statement.
Highlights are:
– Georgia Wing Commander, Col. Jeffery Garrett presented GA-419 with the Quality Cadet Unit Award.
– Georgia Wing’s Air Force Association’s Cadet of the Year for Aerospace Educations is C/TSgt. Alex Hoffman.
– Squadron national awards went to C/CMSgt. Sean Shelton, Air Force Association Cadet of the Year, C/CMSgt. Dalphne Davis, Air Force Sergeant Associations Cadet NCO of the Year, C/Capt. Mason Thompson, VFW Cadet Officer of the Year and C/TSgt. Alex Hoffman, VFW Cadet NCO of the Year.
– Squadron unit awards went to 1st Lt. Rusty Wetherington and 2nd Lt. George Mason were recognized as Senior Members of the Year.
– The General Billy Mitchell Award was presented to C/CMSgt. Sean Shelton. The award comes with a promotion to cadet second lieutenant and signifies that Shelton achieved a specific level in leadership, mentorship and knowledge, representatives said. Capt. Joseph Anand received the Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr. Award for his achievement in completing Level II of his professional development.
Civil Air Patrol is the Official Civilian Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. CAP is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization which maintains and flies the largest fleet of single engine aircraft in the world that consists of three primary missions of aerospace education, cadet programs and emergency services, representatives said.
Cadets ages 12-18 and adults who are interested in one or more of the three missions are encouraged to volunteer, they said.
The South Georgia Cadet Squadron meets 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, weekly, at Valdosta Middle School. For more information, email valdostacap@gmail.com.
