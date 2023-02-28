VALDOSTA – City officials report additional concerns with the sewage system in the same location as earlier spill last month.
During routine inspections last week of manholes upstream of the recent collapsed sanitary sewer main, city staff observed a wastewater overflow near the 1800 block of East Park Avenue at the site of a Feb. 20 sewer spill, city officials said in a statement.
“Upon investigation, it was determined that bypass pumping operation installations and unknown sediment blockages were likely the cause of the spill,” city officials said early this week. “City staff and a local contractor continue to work around the clock to adjust and remove blockages to stop and prevent any spills and make repairs to the collapsed sewer main.”
An estimated 119,000 gallons of wastewater was released into the wetland watershed area adjacent to Knights Creek.
“City staff immediately began cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow location,” city officials said. “All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified and warning signs have been posted.”
