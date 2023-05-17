VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council approved a $55,250 engineering proposal to relocate and improve the Goodyear Sanitary Sewer Lift Station.
Brad Eyre, director of utilities, reported to council that the existing site lies in a flood zone and the lift station is “insufficient in our specifications,” hence the need for relocation.
“The city owns property immediately to the north on the opposite side of Cherry Creek along Bemiss Road where the Utilities Department has plans for the lift station relocation. The location is of sufficient size to accommodate our standard requirements and provide better access and security,” he noted in his report.
He said the relocated lift station will be resized to accommodate the current and future growth in the immediate service area. Current and future planned projects in permitting will need to be coordinated with other lift station improvements due to the current capacity issues at the existing station.
The utilities department has requested an engineering design proposal from Turnipseed Engineers and the proposal submitted for engineering design services is estimated at $55,250 based on a projected construction cost of $650,000 (engineering fees are calculated at 8.5% of final construction costs).
Council unanimously approved the proposal.
