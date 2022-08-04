VALDOSTA – If your children still need school supplies, the city has you covered.
The City of Valdosta will host its Fifth Annual Back to School Bash, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
The event returns this year to Drexel Park, Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protections manager, said.
“The last two years, we have been doing it drive-through style due to the pandemic. Now we’re back in the park and we have multiple vendors giving out resources and providing food such as funnel cakes, sausage, snow cones and hot dogs,” she said.
Riley added backpacks filled with supplies will be given away and LifeSouth Community Blood Center will be onsite for blood donations. Lowndes County Health Department will be there to keep parents informed about COVID-19.
For more information, contact Riley or Cassandra Johnson at (229) 671-3617 or cjohnson@valdostacity.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.