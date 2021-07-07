Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain, heavy at times. High 74F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 72F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.