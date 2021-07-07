Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain, heavy at times. High 74F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 72F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 1:51 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
Submitted Photo
Valdosta On-Demand
VALDOSTA – Valdosta On-Demand transit service will be suspended after 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, due to Tropical Storm Elsa, according to a statement from the city.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.