VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council recently approved the $2,845,000 purchase of 90.58 acres of land to construct a new water plant for the city.
The chosen site, owned by Southern Gateway was identified as the most favorable location based on water quality data and previous engineering studies.
According to city officials, the decision to acquire the specific parcel, known as Tract 1 according to a subdivision plat, was made as it provided the necessary acreage for the project.
As part of negotiations, the city has agreed to install 650 lineal feet of eight-inch PVC water main to serve the remaining portion of the sellers’ property, with the exact location to be determined at a later date during its future development.
One of the primary advantages of this chosen location is its close proximity to the city’s existing water infrastructure, city officials said. The proximity allows for integration and expansion of the water plant and well field, accommodating both present and future needs, city officials said.
Valdosta Regional Airport officials have expressed satisfaction with the additional use of city property adjoining its own property to the south.
