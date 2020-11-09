VALDOSTA — Seven new student COVID-19 cases and one new staff case has been reported at Valdosta City Schools.
Sixty-five students are quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released Monday by city school officials.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,299 students with 2,600 virtual and 5,699 in-person, according to the report.
Out of the system's 1,121 employees, 11 are quarantined for possible exposure.
The next update from the school will be posted Monday, Nov. 16, school officials said, and will reflect data from Nov.7-Nov. 13.
