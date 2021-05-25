Valdosta City Schools Logo

VALDOSTA — One Valdosta City Schools student is COVID-19 positive and nine students were quarantined for possible exposure, according to the system's update released earlier this week.

The 8,265 systemwide student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,491 virtual students and 5,774 in-person.

The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of May 21, according to a report released by school officials this week.

Within the system’s 1,122 employees, no new cases were reported with two quarantines due to possible exposure.

