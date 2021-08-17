VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reports that 55 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 227 quarantined for direct contact.
Of the school system's 7,938 students, 0.69% have been diagnosed with the virus and 2.86% are quarantined, according to the city schools' first weekly virus report since school started.
Valdosta City Schools’ reports a total of 1,137 employees. Twelve employees, or 1.06%, have tested positive; seven employees, or 0.62%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.
