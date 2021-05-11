VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta City Schools students are COVID-19 positive and 37 students have been quarantined for possible exposure, according to the system's weekly update.
That's up from five students quarantined due to possible exposure as of the last city schools update.
The 8,277 systemwide student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,498 virtual students and 5,779 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of May 7, according to a report released by school officials this week.
Within the system’s 1,122 employees, one new case was reported with five quarantines due to possible exposure.
The system stated the next update will be released May 17.
