VALDOSTA — One new student COVID-19 case and two new staff cases have been reported at Valdosta City Schools as of Oct. 30.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,338 students with 2,775 virtual and 5,563 in-person, according to the report.
Thirty-seven students are quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released Monday by city school officials.
Out of the system's 1,121 employees, nine are quarantined for possible exposure.
The next update from the school will be posted Monday, Nov. 9, school officials said, and will reflect data from Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
