VALDOSTA – Masks are now optional at Valdosta City Schools.
Valdosta Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to make masks optional.
The measure is effective immediately.
The school board voted 6-2 in a vote to relax the district's mask mandate.
Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said, "I feel that it is time with the district's COVID case numbers trending downward. However, we may see an increase in quarantines due to this change in mandate. "
The board of education voted to give teachers, staff, parents and students the option to wear masks due to the district's downward trending COVID cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.