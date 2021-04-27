VALDOSTA — Two new student COVID-19 cases have been reported within Valdosta City Schools.
Eighty-five students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
The 8,273 systemwide student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,499 virtual students and 5,774 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of April 23, according to a report released by school officials this week.
Within the system’s 1,122 employees, six new cases were reported and 10 are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The system stated the next update will be released May 3.
