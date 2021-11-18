VALDOSTA – Ten Valdosta City Schools nurses each received a $10,000 stipend for the work they have done during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beth DeLoach, assistant superintendent for student support services, applied for a grant offered through the Department of Public Health, school officials said in a statement. The maximum amount to request was $100,000. DeLoach submitted the request for the entire amount to give as a stipend to the VCS school clinic nurses.
All nurses fall under the student support services umbrella and they meet as a group frequently. However, they all suspected something was up when they were asked to meet downtown at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce.
DeLoach facilitated the surprise presentation asking each school's administrator to be on hand for the actual reveal, school officials said.
District and school level administration were positioned on the front lawn of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce while the nurses held their "meeting" inside the building. DeLoach had told them about the grant opportunity but added the big surprise was out front. She escorted the 10 women through the front door to see their awaiting administrator holding their stipend check.
"Tears of joy, laughter and hugs full of gratitude were exchanged," school officials said. "As we head into the season of thanks, we certainly were thrilled to offer these hard-working ladies a generous token of appreciation they so well deserved."
