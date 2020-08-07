VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools started its Meals on Wheels program earlier than expected after the school board delayed students return to school until after Labor Day.
The program, provided through the Valdosta City School nutrition program, gives breakfast and hot lunches to all students up to 18 years of age for free.
The program started Aug. 6 and ends Aug. 31, school officials said in a statement.
Meals on Wheels begins 10:30 a.m. and continues until all meals are gone at the following locations:
Scott Park.
W.G. Nunn neighborhood.
Heron Lakes Apartments, 1800 Eastwind Road.
Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive.
Lasalle Drive, Lausanne Drive.
Remington Avenue & Arkwright Drive.·
The Gables (at mailboxes), 1415 St. Augustine Road.
Hickory at Harmon.
West Hill Avenue hotels.
Ashton Parks (at mailboxes), 1315 River St.
Hightower.
Smith Avenue at Pines.
Serenity Church, 1619 N. Lee St.
Azalea Landing, 4195 Bemiss Road.
Baymeadows.
Ponderosa Drive.
Meals can also be picked up via drive-through at W.G. Nunn, Sallas Mahone, Pinevale and S.L. Mason elementary schools, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or until all meals are gone.
Teachers within the Valdosta City School System have already returned for pre-planning with students scheduled to return to classes, whether online or in-person, Sept. 8.
