VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools reported 41 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the school system, according to a VCS report released Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 167 students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
With 8,315 students systemwide, .49% have been diagnosed with COVID-19; 2.01% of the student population is in quarantine.
Valdosta City Schools reports that 908 students are currently enrolled in virtual learning.
Within the system’s 1,137 employees, three COVID-19 cases, or .26%, were reported and seven employees, or .62%, are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The next system update will be released Sept 20.
